2018 Nissan Titan

14,581 KM

Details Description Features

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

Platinum

2018 Nissan Titan

Platinum

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

14,581KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6937213
  Stock #: 21T7720A
  VIN: 1N6AA1E56JN529840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21T7720A
  • Mileage 14,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Nissan Titan S is the perfect example of the modern luxury. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. A Nissan with as few kilometers as this one is a rare find. This Titan S was gently driven and it shows. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Titan S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/04/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
GVWR: 3311 kgs (7300 lbs)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
2.937 Axle Ratio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

