Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Titan

74,475 KM

Details Description Features

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Titan

2018 Nissan Titan

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Titan

SV

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 7126753
  2. 7126753
  3. 7126753
  4. 7126753
  5. 7126753
  6. 7126753
  7. 7126753
  8. 7126753
  9. 7126753
  10. 7126753
  11. 7126753
  12. 7126753
  13. 7126753
  14. 7126753
  15. 7126753
  16. 7126753
  17. 7126753
  18. 7126753
  19. 7126753
  20. 7126753
  21. 7126753
  22. 7126753
  23. 7126753
  24. 7126753
  25. 7126753
  26. 7126753
  27. 7126753
  28. 7126753
Contact Seller

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

74,475KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7126753
  • Stock #: 21T7556A
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ6JN522674

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,475 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! FREE Lifetime oil changes included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Quality and prestige abound with this Nissan Titan S. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Nissan Titan S. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Nissan Titan S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/04/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
GVWR: 3311 kgs (7300 lbs)
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
2.937 Axle Ratio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Black Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Engine: 5.6L DOHC V8
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
Tires: P265/70R18 AS
40/20/40 Split Bench Front Seat -inc: flip down centre seat w/armrest
Cloth Seat Trim w/Stain-Resistant Bolsters
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
1543# Maximum Payload
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2016 Nissan Micra SR
 50,578 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Titan SV
 74,475 KM
$48,888 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Murano P...
 9,922 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory