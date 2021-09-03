2018 Nissan Versa

$23,888 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 6 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7784406

7784406 Stock #: 21K9562A

21K9562A VIN: 3N1CE2CP9JL372155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBB/MONARCH ORANGE

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,639 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 110 amp alternator Manual tilt steering column Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder 47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins

