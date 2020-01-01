Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Crew Cab 5.7L V8 Short Box - 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST - Crew Cab 5.7L V8 Short Box - 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 4446504
  2. 4446504
  3. 4446504
  4. 4446504
  5. 4446504
  6. 4446504
  7. 4446504
  8. 4446504
  9. 4446504
  10. 4446504
  11. 4446504
  12. 4446504
  13. 4446504
  14. 4446504
  15. 4446504
  16. 4446504
  17. 4446504
  18. 4446504
  19. 4446504
  20. 4446504
  21. 4446504
  22. 4446504
  23. 4446504
  24. 4446504
  25. 4446504
  26. 4446504
  27. 4446504
  28. 4446504
  29. 4446504
  30. 4446504
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,554KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4446504
  • Stock #: E26934
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3JG248826
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Tow Hooks, Box Liner, Hitch Receiver, Tow/Haul, Bluetooth, USB Port, Back Up Camera, Auto Headlights, Auxiliary Input, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Four Wheel Drive, Crew Cab, Shot Box, V8 Hemi, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E26934

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 47,931 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford C-MAX SEL-...
 47,867 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger S...
 107,964 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Send A Message