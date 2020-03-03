Menu
2018 RAM 3500

SLT-CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI V8 LONG BOX - 4WD

2018 RAM 3500

SLT-CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI V8 LONG BOX - 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,978KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4711608
  • Stock #: P27529
  • VIN: 3C63R3HT7JG239438
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Accident-Free, BC Only, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, Box Liner, Running Boards, 4X4, Block Heater, Trailer Brake Assist, Power Rear Sliding Window, Tow Mirrors, Tow/Haul, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27529


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Power rear sliding window
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Running Boards
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Hood struts
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • hitch receiver
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • trailer back up assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

