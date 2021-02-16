2018 Toyota Corolla

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 2 8 , 9 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0270

Mileage 28,965 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Black grille Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Rocker Panel Extensions Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 53 L Fuel Tank 4-Way Passenger Seat 6-Way Driver Seat 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels w/Machined Accents Battery w/Run Down Protection Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 4.21 Axle Ratio Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning Toyota Safety Sense C Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Fabric Upholstery Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire Leather Gear Shifter Material Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers multifunctional steering wheel controls 7 display screen Aha audio system internet radio and POI search and Gr... Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Heated Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline

