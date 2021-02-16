Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

28,965 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

2018 Toyota Corolla

IM

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

28,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6851284
  • Stock #: P0270
  • VIN: JTNKARJE5JJ571561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0270
  • Mileage 28,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. One of the best things about this Toyota Corolla iM is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. The quintessential Toyota -- This Toyota Corolla iM speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Corolla iM is the one! Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Rocker Panel Extensions
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Wheels: 17 Aluminum Alloy
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
53 L Fuel Tank
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Machined Accents
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
4.21 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Toyota Safety Sense C
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fabric Upholstery
Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve
Tires: 225/45R17 All-Season -inc: temporary spare tire
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Radio: AM/FM Stereo -inc: shark fin type antenna voice recognition audio auxiliary input jack USB audio input Bluetooth capability 6 speakers multifunctional steering wheel controls 7 display screen Aha audio system internet radio and POI search and Gr...
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Heated Sport Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft driver seat recline adjustment driver seat vertical adjustment passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

