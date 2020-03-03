2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Onstar

Trailer brake controller

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Android Auto Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST

BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

Power Panoramic Moonroof

Blind Spot Detection

LCD Touch Screen

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Sv Mirror Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

Apple Car Play

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

**NAVIGATION**

4G/LTE WIFI

MYCHEV

