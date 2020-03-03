Menu
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT-NAV, AWD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT-NAV, AWD, PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,036KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707621
  • Stock #: P27506
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX7K6190948
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black & Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, AWD, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27506


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Trailer brake controller
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Android Auto
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Apple Car Play
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**
  • 4G/LTE WIFI
  • MYCHEV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

