Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Spark

39,819 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Spark

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Back-Up Cam Bluetooth Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Spark

LT - Back-Up Cam Bluetooth Cruise

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6010290
  2. 6010290
  3. 6010290
  4. 6010290
  5. 6010290
  6. 6010290
  7. 6010290
  8. 6010290
  9. 6010290
  10. 6010290
  11. 6010290
  12. 6010290
  13. 6010290
  14. 6010290
  15. 6010290
  16. 6010290
  17. 6010290
  18. 6010290
  19. 6010290
  20. 6010290
  21. 6010290
  22. 6010290
  23. 6010290
  24. 6010290
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,819KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6010290
  • Stock #: X28368
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3KC759195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # X28368
  • Mileage 39,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, USB Input, OnStar, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Windows, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #X28368


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2019 Mazda CX-5 GS -...
 27,072 KM
$29,889 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 50,042 KM
$26,961 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 31,711 KM
$26,683 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory