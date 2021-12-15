2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR607672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21R7058A

Mileage 82,380 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 75 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Fixed antenna Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Audio input jack for mobile devices 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio: 130 Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Front Windshield Trim Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Easy-clean floor mats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 17 Wheel Covers Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player and Clock Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

