2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

82,380 KM

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

82,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8032123
  • Stock #: 21R7058A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4KR607672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21R7058A
  • Mileage 82,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is the one! The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
75 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Audio input jack for mobile devices
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: 130
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Black bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Easy-clean floor mats
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Facing Manual Reclining Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
17 Wheel Covers
Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
GVWR: 2744 kgs (6050 lbs)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Tech Silver Aluminum
Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan In-Dash Mounted Single CD MP3 Player and Clock
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-XXXX

250-597-8400

