2019 Dutchmen Kodiak

0 KM

Details

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

2019 Dutchmen Kodiak

2019 Dutchmen Kodiak

Cub 175 BH

2019 Dutchmen Kodiak

Cub 175 BH

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  • Listing ID: 5351618
  • Stock #: 19C0264
  • VIN: 4YDT17510KJ970218
Sale Price

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 19C0264
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy Motors group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 25 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our Galaxy Motors locations: Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

