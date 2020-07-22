2019 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering remote start Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Sync Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Power Panoramic Moonroof Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat **NAVIGATION**

