Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

21,997 KM

Details Description Features

$32,359

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,359

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 5698890
  2. 5698890
  3. 5698890
  4. 5698890
  5. 5698890
  6. 5698890
  7. 5698890
  8. 5698890
  9. 5698890
  10. 5698890
  11. 5698890
  12. 5698890
  13. 5698890
  14. 5698890
  15. 5698890
  16. 5698890
  17. 5698890
  18. 5698890
  19. 5698890
  20. 5698890
  21. 5698890
  22. 5698890
  23. 5698890
  24. 5698890
  25. 5698890
  26. 5698890
  27. 5698890
  28. 5698890
  29. 5698890
  30. 5698890
  31. 5698890
  32. 5698890
  33. 5698890
  34. 5698890
  35. 5698890
  36. 5698890
  37. 5698890
  38. 5698890
  39. 5698890
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$32,359

+ taxes & licensing

21,997KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5698890
  • Stock #: B27805
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J99KBB82405

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,997 KM

Vehicle Description

This 5 Passenger SUV has a Very Spacious Interior With Plenty of Room in Both Front and Back Seats, Combined with an Exceptionally Smooth Ride its a Very Comfortable Vehicle. Also Equipped With Features like Navigation, Heated Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #B27805


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Sync
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 Land Rover Evoq...
 24,790 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Ene...
 43,679 KM
$27,485 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS-A...
 23,564 KM
$31,874 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory