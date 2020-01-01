Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Fit

18,580 KM

Details Description Features

$19,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,299

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

LX - HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Fit

LX - HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 6306072
  2. 6306072
  3. 6306072
  4. 6306072
  5. 6306072
  6. 6306072
  7. 6306072
  8. 6306072
  9. 6306072
  10. 6306072
  11. 6306072
  12. 6306072
  13. 6306072
  14. 6306072
  15. 6306072
  16. 6306072
  17. 6306072
  18. 6306072
  19. 6306072
  20. 6306072
  21. 6306072
  22. 6306072
  23. 6306072
  24. 6306072
  25. 6306072
  26. 6306072
  27. 6306072
  28. 6306072
  29. 6306072
  30. 6306072
  31. 6306072
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,299

+ taxes & licensing

18,580KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306072
  • Stock #: M28407
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H53KM102805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors Colwood location acts as the best one-stop-shop for previously enjoyed vehicles. Presenting you with top quality pre-owned vehicles while offering competitive rates and pricing to help you find the perfect "new to you" vehicle. While our enthusiastic and knowledgable product advisors are here to listen and help guide you on your journey to becoming a proud owner of your next new vehicle.Our in house Finance Team, Service Center, and Detail department make up a well rounded one-stop shop for any automotive needs and inquiries. Apply online or visit us today and find yourself in a new and better buying experience at Galaxy Motors!


This immaculate 2019 Honda Fit comes with a clean CARFAX showing no reported accidents. Features ECON Mode for more fuel-efficient driving, 60/40 Split Flat-Folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, USB & Auxilary, Bluetooth, Anti-theft and much more...


Stock #M28407


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island voted by happy customers for over 10 years. Galaxy Motors has 4 locations to serve you. Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). We offer hundreds of fully inspected & reconditioned vehicles to choose from. With finance rates starting at 4.45% On Approved Credit. Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes! Need your vehicle serviced or detailed? No problem! We specialize in all makes and models at Galaxy Motors. For any questions or inquiries please phone us at 250-478-7603. ALL purchases are subject to a $699 Documentation Fee & taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Wiper
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Chrome Grille
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Econ
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
110V POWER OUT LET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2017 Ford F-150 Limi...
 97,397 KM
$50,080 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 106,641 KM
$23,330 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie
 81,306 KM
$40,771 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory