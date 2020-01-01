+ taxes & licensing
7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1
Galaxy Motors Colwood location acts as the best one-stop-shop for previously enjoyed vehicles. Presenting you with top quality pre-owned vehicles while offering competitive rates and pricing to help you find the perfect "new to you" vehicle. While our enthusiastic and knowledgable product advisors are here to listen and help guide you on your journey to becoming a proud owner of your next new vehicle.Our in house Finance Team, Service Center, and Detail department make up a well rounded one-stop shop for any automotive needs and inquiries. Apply online or visit us today and find yourself in a new and better buying experience at Galaxy Motors!
This immaculate 2019 Honda Fit comes with a clean CARFAX showing no reported accidents. Features ECON Mode for more fuel-efficient driving, 60/40 Split Flat-Folding Rear Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, USB & Auxilary, Bluetooth, Anti-theft and much more...
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island voted by happy customers for over 10 years. Galaxy Motors has 4 locations to serve you. Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). We offer hundreds of fully inspected & reconditioned vehicles to choose from. With finance rates starting at 4.45% On Approved Credit. Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes! Need your vehicle serviced or detailed? No problem! We specialize in all makes and models at Galaxy Motors. For any questions or inquiries please phone us at 250-478-7603. ALL purchases are subject to a $699 Documentation Fee & taxes are extra.
