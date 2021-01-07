2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Android Auto Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Satelitte Radio Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.