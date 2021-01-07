Menu
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

37,831 KM

$22,888

PREFERRED - Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Back-up Camera

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

37,831KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6477304
  • Stock #: M27995A
  • VIN: KMHC85LC5KU144594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,831 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ioniq Hybrid features a Power Sunroof, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and much more...


Stock #M27995A


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Apple Car Play

