2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center Blind Spot Detection LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.