Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,976 KM

Details Description Features

$32,544

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,544

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL PREFERRED - Dual Zone AC Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL PREFERRED - Dual Zone AC Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

  1. 5481468
  2. 5481468
  3. 5481468
  4. 5481468
  5. 5481468
  6. 5481468
  7. 5481468
  8. 5481468
  9. 5481468
  10. 5481468
  11. 5481468
  12. 5481468
  13. 5481468
  14. 5481468
  15. 5481468
  16. 5481468
  17. 5481468
  18. 5481468
  19. 5481468
  20. 5481468
  21. 5481468
  22. 5481468
  23. 5481468
  24. 5481468
  25. 5481468
  26. 5481468
  27. 5481468
  28. 5481468
  29. 5481468
  30. 5481468
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$32,544

+ taxes & licensing

40,976KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5481468
  • Stock #: X27769
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4KU301775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 40,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual Zone Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Hill Descent Control, Reverse Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Automatic Headlights, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #X27769


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Duncan

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 24,663 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 81,700 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Mira...
 23,197 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-0424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory