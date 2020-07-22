Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

40,389 KM

Details Description Features

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL - Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL - Adaptive Cruise Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

40,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5597067
  • Stock #: X27959
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD1KH080949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Stop/Start, Auto Brake Hold, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Automatic Headlights, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air Conditioning, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #X27959


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Roof Spoiler
Vehicle Information Center
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Center Console Storage - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

