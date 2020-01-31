Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED-NAV, 4WD, LEATHER

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED-NAV, 4WD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 8,812KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662873
  • Stock #: P27466
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB7KT825739
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Navigation, 4WD, Black Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Back Up Camera, Keyless Ignition and much more....

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27466

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Duncan

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

