2019 Nissan Frontier

39,309 KM

$40,888

+ tax & licensing
$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$40,888

+ taxes & licensing

39,309KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6855268
  Stock #: P0252A
  VIN: 1N6AD0FV1KN716176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,309 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanFrontier SV, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Sliding Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
Engine Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Reclining front bucket seats
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Wheels w/Painted Accents
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.357 Axle Ratio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 4.0L V6
Wheels: 16 x 7.0 6-Split Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
1220# Maximum Payload
Tires: P265/70R16 AS
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0 colour display audio system Bluetooth aux Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free
GVWR: 2638 kgs (5816 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-XXXX

250-597-8400

