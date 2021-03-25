2019 Nissan Frontier

$40,888 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 3 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6855268

6855268 Stock #: P0252A

P0252A VIN: 1N6AD0FV1KN716176

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Steel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,309 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sliding Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Seating Reclining front bucket seats Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Black door handles Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Front Centre Armrest Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Chrome rear step bumper Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Analog Display Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Transmission w/Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Full Carpet Floor Covering Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding FOB Controls -inc: Windows Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Wheels w/Painted Accents Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.357 Axle Ratio Remote Keyless Entry w/Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Engine: 4.0L V6 Wheels: 16 x 7.0 6-Split Spoke Aluminum-Alloy 1220# Maximum Payload Tires: P265/70R16 AS Instrument Panel Covered Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer Radio: AM/FM w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0 colour display audio system Bluetooth aux Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth and Siri Eyes Free GVWR: 2638 kgs (5816 lbs)

