2019 Nissan Kicks

16,720 KM

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

S

S

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

16,720KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8130679
  Stock #: 21K0431A
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL558888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 21K0431A
  Mileage 16,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Kicks S is well maintained and has just 16,720km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Kicks S is sure to sell fast. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/12/15

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Sport steering wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Tires: 16
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

