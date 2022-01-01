2019 Nissan Kicks

$25,888 + taxes & licensing 1 6 , 7 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8130679

8130679 Stock #: 21K0431A

21K0431A VIN: 3N1CP5CU3KL558888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21K0431A

Mileage 16,720 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Sport steering wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable) 3.927 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Instrument Panel Bin Driver And Passenger Door Bins Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Radio Data System and External Memory Control Tires: 16 Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC) GVWR: 1625 kgs (3583 lbs) Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 7.0 capacitive touchscreen display Bluetooth hands-free phone system Siri Eyes Free 3 USB ports (2 charging ports) and illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

