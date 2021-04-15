Menu
2019 Nissan Murano

9,922 KM

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2019 Nissan Murano

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

2019 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7126726
  • Stock #: 21M9052A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS5KN148079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Pearl Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,922 KM

Vehicle Description

The Nissan Murano is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This Nissan Murano SV is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Nissan Murano SV is the one!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Electronic stability control (ESC)
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
4.677 Axle Ratio
Streaming Audio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Passenger Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Childseat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V 6-Cylinder -inc: remote engine start
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
GVWR: 2395 kgs (5280 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

