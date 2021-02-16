2019 Nissan Qashqai

$25,488 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 1 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6868350

6868350 Stock #: P0272A

P0272A VIN: JN1BJ1CP5KW215512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0272A

Mileage 14,103 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Bucket front seats ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Black rear bumper Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins 110 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera 55 L Fuel Tank Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot GVWR: 1910 kgs (4211 lbs) Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.