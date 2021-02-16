Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

14,103 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 6868350
  2. 6868350
  3. 6868350
  4. 6868350
  5. 6868350
  6. 6868350
  7. 6868350
Contact Seller

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

14,103KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6868350
  • Stock #: P0272A
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP5KW215512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nitro Lime Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0272A
  • Mileage 14,103 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This Nissan Qashqai S is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The Qashqai S is well maintained and has just 20,972km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Nissan Qashqai S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Bucket front seats
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
110 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
55 L Fuel Tank
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
GVWR: 1910 kgs (4211 lbs)
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2019 Nissan Frontier...
 39,309 KM
$40,888 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 106,949 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 35,062 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory