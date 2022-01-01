2019 Nissan Sentra

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Covers

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist