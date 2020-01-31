Menu
2019 RAM 1500

SXT-QUAD CAB 3.6L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

2019 RAM 1500

SXT-QUAD CAB 3.6L V6 STANDARD BOX - 4WD

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,148KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673289
  • Stock #: P27494
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG4KS592026
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Accident-Free, BC Only, Tow Package, Hitch Receiver, Locking Tailgate, 4WD, Fog Lights, Tow/Haul, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Back-Up Camera and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

