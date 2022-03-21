Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Subaru Impreza

89,313 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2019 Subaru Impreza

2019 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Subaru Impreza

Touring

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,313KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761607
  • Stock #: P0463
  • VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3709935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0463
  • Mileage 89,313 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This White AWD Subaru enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Subaru Impreza Touring is the one! You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2022/4/1

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
STARLINK Emergency Sos
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: 205/55 R16 All-Season
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Cloth seating surfaces
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system manual mode w/paddle shift controls lock-up torque converter shift lock Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch...
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5 infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality USB port/iPod control auxiliary audio input illumi...
Wheels: 16 x 6.5 15-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 79,970 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 59,815 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S
 11,019 KM
$30,888 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory