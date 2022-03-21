2019 Subaru Impreza

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 3 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8761607

8761607 Stock #: P0463

P0463 VIN: 4S3GTAC68K3709935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0463

Mileage 89,313 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Power Door Locks Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Automatic Air Conditioning Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Delay Off Interior Lighting Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags STARLINK Emergency Sos Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: 205/55 R16 All-Season Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Seating Cloth seating surfaces Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Mechanical Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system manual mode w/paddle shift controls lock-up torque converter shift lock Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch... Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: 6.5 infotainment system w/high-resolution touch-screen display STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality USB port/iPod control auxiliary audio input illumi... Wheels: 16 x 6.5 15-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat and high/low heat level settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.