Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

32,660 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

  1. 8805620
  2. 8805620
  3. 8805620
  4. 8805620
  5. 8805620
  6. 8805620
  7. 8805620
  8. 8805620
  9. 8805620
  10. 8805620
  11. 8805620
  12. 8805620
  13. 8805620
  14. 8805620
  15. 8805620
  16. 8805620
  17. 8805620
  18. 8805620
  19. 8805620
  20. 8805620
  21. 8805620
  22. 8805620
  23. 8805620
  24. 8805620
  25. 8805620
  26. 8805620
  27. 8805620
  28. 8805620
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,660KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8805620
  • Stock #: P0466
  • VIN: 3VW5T7BU8KM153812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0466
  • Mileage 32,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers the Lowest prices on all New Nissan models on Vancouver Island! Lifetime oil change program included on the purchase of all new vehicles! Nissan of Duncan has a Huge selection of quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 14 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in British Columbia. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The Jetta GLI has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 32,660km put on this Volkswagen. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Volkswagen Jetta GLI will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a perfect addition to any home. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2022/4/1

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable front driver seat w/memory function and 2-way power lumbar support
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 225/45R18 91H All-Season
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Engine: 2.0L TSI 228HP 4-Cylinder
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Polanko Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nissan of Duncan

2020 Nissan Rogue S
 16,608 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier...
 2,000 KM
$60,888 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 81,676 KM
$31,888 + tax & lic

Email Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-8400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory