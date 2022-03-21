$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8805620

Stock #: P0466

P0466 VIN: 3VW5T7BU8KM153812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door



Mileage 32,660 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Leather Seating Surfaces Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable front driver seat w/memory function and 2-way power lumbar support FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 50 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 225/45R18 91H All-Season Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets And Wiper Park Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Rail 2 Rail 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Additional Features Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Engine: 2.0L TSI 228HP 4-Cylinder Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Polanko Alloy

