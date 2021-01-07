Menu
2020 Ford Escape

17,165 KM

Details Description Features

$39,316

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

TITANIUM HYBRID-NAV, AWD, LEATHER

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

Sale

17,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6468984
  • Stock #: D28700
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ7LUB26864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Memory Seats, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Car Play/Android Auto and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28700


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
Hybrid Vehicle
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Mood lighting
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
MyKey
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
WIRELESS CHARGING
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Apple Car Play
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**
4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

