2020 Hyundai KONA

17,768 KM

Details Description Features

$25,239

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

PREFERRED - Heated Seats Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

$25,239

+ taxes & licensing

17,768KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6477301
  Stock #: X28207
  VIN: KM8K2CAA1LU457632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Auxiliary and USB Input, Blind Spot Detection, Hill Descent Control, Reverse Park Assist, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Back-Up Camera, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Ignition, AWD, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #X28207


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Blind Spot Detection
AUTO HIGH BEAMS
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR

