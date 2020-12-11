Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

17,934 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED - AWD, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Back Seats

2020 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED - AWD, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Back Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Duncan

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

250-597-0424

Sale

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,934KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6350801
  • Stock #: M28441
  • VIN: KM8J3CA49LU140765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M28441
  • Mileage 17,934 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Tucson AWD features a Leather Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front and Back Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, 17" Alloy Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, and much more...


Stock #M28441


Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Android Auto
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Apple Car Play

