2020 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Stainless steel exhaust Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bright dual exhaust tips Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 3.517 Axle Ratio GPS Antenna Input Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 1000# Maximum Payload Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II 8.4 Touchscreen Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Apple CarPlay Capable Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Clearcoat Paint w/Decal Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 5 Skid Plates 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat Leatherette Steering Wheel Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts Engine Stop/Start System Leather Gear Shifter Material 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

