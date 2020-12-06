Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

40,161 KM

$35,650

+ tax & licensing
$35,650

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$35,650

+ taxes & licensing

40,161KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6333176
  • Stock #: P0230
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7LD517578

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0230
  • Mileage 40,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk's pristine good looks were combined with the Jeep high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is a perfect addition to any home. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Bright dual exhaust tips
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
3.517 Axle Ratio
GPS Antenna Input
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
1000# Maximum Payload
Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
8.4 Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
USB Mobile Projection
Apple CarPlay Capable
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Clearcoat Paint w/Decal
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
5 Skid Plates
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4 Display
Vinyl Seats w/Premium Cloth Inserts
Engine Stop/Start System
Leather Gear Shifter Material
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Diamond Cut Painted Aluminum
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

