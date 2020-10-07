Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

18,854 KM

Details Description Features

$40,397

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Duncan

250-597-0424

250 - Navigation, Backup Cam, Panoramic Sunroof

Location

7329 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 6B1

18,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010287
  • Stock #: L28233
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB3LJ660758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, Backup Camera, Blindspot Detection, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Heated Seats, Power Lift Gate, Paddle Shifters, Eco/Sport Modes, Auto Stop/Start, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #L28233


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
LEATHER
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Power folding side mirrors
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Blind Spot Detection
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

