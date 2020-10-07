2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Child Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control REAR CLIMATE CONTROL Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Power Options Power Passenger Seat Power Locks POWER LIFT GATE Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors LEATHER Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Power folding side mirrors Power Panoramic Moonroof Blind Spot Detection LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Auto Start/Stop 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Passenger Seat **NAVIGATION**

