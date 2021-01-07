Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

35,403 KM

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nissan of Duncan

250-597-8400

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV Tech

Location

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

250-597-8400

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

35,403KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6528373
  Stock #: P0257
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV6LC713187

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # P0257
  Mileage 35,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan of Duncan offers a huge selection of new Nissan models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Nissan of Duncan is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Off-road or on the street, this Nissan Rogue S handles with ease. This Nissan Rogue S comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Nissan Rogue S is a perfect addition to any home. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Nissan of Duncan is an official Nissan Canada dealer offering the complete lineup of Nissan cars and SUV's. We are also a certified parts and service location with certification in all makes and models including hybrids. We specialize in being able to offer a range of financing options for our customers with rates starting at 0% we will get you the vehicle you want and the financing you deserve! We have been able to grow so quickly because we know that true success truly lies in our customers happiness. So that is why we offer low prices, a huge selection of new and pre-owned Nissans, and other quality used models, as well as superior maintenance and repairs, quick, easy credit approval, and friendly, knowledgeable staff who are passionate about our brand and making sure you find the Nissan perfect for you in every way. Our pre-owned vehicle selection is second to none! Being part of Landsperg Automotive group, we have access to thousands of vehicles and if we don't have what you're looking for we will find it for you! Come visit Nissan of Duncan today and see how dedicated we are to being the best Automotive Dealer in Canada!*Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/12/06

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Steel spare wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Battery w/Run Down Protection
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Nissan of Duncan

Nissan of Duncan

439 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan, BC V9L 3R7

