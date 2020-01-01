Menu
2021 CRUISER RV Shadow Cruiser

0 KM

Details Description

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

259BHS

259BHS

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • Listing ID: 6306111
  • Stock #: 21N0687
  • VIN: 452028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Stock # 21N0687
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Tongue and groove plywood floors
  • Patent Pending king bed slide system
  • Seamless edge countertops for enhanced durability
  • Double-down dual ducted A/C and high BTU ducted furnace
  • Industry first pet palace with cruise-thru under-bed storage design
  • Strong Foundation - Powder coated structural I-beam frames, 3X the amount of required full-height cross members, solid entry steps, power stabilizer jacks
  • Azdel composite laminated sidewalls
  • 5-sided aluminum framing and extended season package with underbelly insulation
  • Patent pending full belly storage
  • Surround seal slide system with rain gutter

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $699 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40982

