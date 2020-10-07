Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

0 KM

Details Description

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

Contact Seller
2021 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

2021 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

240BHS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

240BHS

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  1. 6157233
  2. 6157233
  3. 6157233
  4. 6157233
  5. 6157233
  6. 6157233
  7. 6157233
  8. 6157233
  9. 6157233
  10. 6157233
  11. 6157233
  12. 6157233
  13. 6157233
  14. 6157233
  15. 6157233
  16. 6157233
  17. 6157233
  18. 6157233
  19. 6157233
  20. 6157233
  21. 6157233
  22. 6157233
  23. 6157233
  24. 6157233
  25. 6157233
  26. 6157233
  27. 6157233
  28. 6157233
  29. 6157233
  30. 6157233
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$39,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6157233
  • Stock #: 21N0600
  • VIN: 5RXDB2824MN450835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige and Grey
  • Stock # 21N0600
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruiser RV Shadow Cruiser travel trailer 240BHS highlights:
  • Private Bedroom
  • Double-Size Bunks
  • Outdoor Kitchen
  • 6' 9" Ceiling
  • U-Shaped Dinette

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full-service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $699 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy RV Sales & Service

2005 TRIPLE E EMBASS...
 78,951 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2018 Jayco Jay Fligh...
 0 KM
$79,980 + tax & lic
2020 Forest River Wi...
 0 KM
$36,980 + tax & lic

Email Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory