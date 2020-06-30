Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Forest River Shasta

0 KM

Details Description

$34,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

250-597-2420

Contact Seller
2021 Forest River Shasta

2021 Forest River Shasta

26DB

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Forest River Shasta

26DB

Location

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

250-597-2420

  1. 5351792
  2. 5351792
  3. 5351792
  4. 5351792
  5. 5351792
  6. 5351792
  7. 5351792
  8. 5351792
  9. 5351792
  10. 5351792
  11. 5351792
  12. 5351792
  13. 5351792
  14. 5351792
  15. 5351792
  16. 5351792
  17. 5351792
  18. 5351792
  19. 5351792
  20. 5351792
  21. 5351792
  22. 5351792
  23. 5351792
  24. 5351792
  25. 5351792
  26. 5351792
  27. 5351792
  28. 5351792
  29. 5351792
  30. 5351792
  31. 5351792
  32. 5351792
  33. 5351792
  34. 5351792
  35. 5351792
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5351792
  • Stock #: 21N492
  • VIN: 5ZT2SSRB9ME015168
Sale Price

$34,980

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 21N492
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy RV is part of the Galaxy group of companies. Which has been serving Vancouver Island for the past 30 years. The staff and management of Galaxy RV will be providing the same commitment and service to our customers as with all our locations:Westshore, Duncan, Nanaimo and Courtenay. Galaxy RV is your full-service RV store for Sales, Service and Parts. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new RV today! All prices are plus tax and $599 Prep Fee. Dealer ID 40457

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy RV Sales & Service

2017 Little Guy TAG ...
 0 KM
$24,970 + tax & lic
2014 PALOMINO PaloMi...
 0 KM
$22,970 + tax & lic
2005 Trail Lite Bant...
 0 KM
$14,970 + tax & lic

Email Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

Galaxy RV Sales & Service

6854 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC V9L 6A2

Call Dealer

250-597-XXXX

(click to show)

250-597-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory