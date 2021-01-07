Welcome. This 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John.
This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 234,427 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 275HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o