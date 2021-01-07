Menu
2002 Ford F-350

234,427 KM

2002 Ford F-350

Super Duty XL

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

234,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6590101
  • Stock #: T00424
  • VIN: 1FTWW33F22EB00424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 234,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome. This 2002 Ford F-350 Super Duty is for sale today in Fort St John.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 234,427 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 275HP 7.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive
Single element engine block heater
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
Colour-keyed instrument panel w/dual cupholders/glove box/ashtray/cigar lighter
Dual colour-keyed coat hooks
Sealed beam halogen headlights
Day/night rearview mirror
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Dual-note horn
Auxiliary pwr point
Pwr steering
Solar tinted glass
Colour-keyed safety belts w/front seat adjustable D-rings
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front/rear stabilizer bar
2-speed transfer case
Manual locking front hubs
78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Mono-beam front axle
HD gas shock absorbers
Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Pickup box/cargo light
Black door handles
Colour-keyed scuff plates
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
Colour-keyed moulded cloth headliner
Front passenger assist handle
Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off
Front license plate bracket
130 amp alternator
Black vinyl steering wheel
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Argent rear step bumper
Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads*
Grey fabric back panel cover
Removable tailgate w/black handle
Front passenger-side roof ride handle
Rear seating roof ride handles
ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
Argent grille
Valance air dam
Argent painted front bumper
Black sail-mounted fold-away manual mirrors
Vinyl forward-folding rear bench seat
Black vinyl full-floor covering
Grab handles mounted over rear doors
Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7-wire harness, trailer brake wiring kit, trailer tow guide
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, indicator lights
Colour-keyed moulded door trim panel-inc: hard armrest, grab handle, reflector
Colour-keyed cloth sunvisors-inc: LH map strap & covered mirror, RH mirror insert
(7) 16" x 6.0" 8-hole steel wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

