2002 Ford F-350

Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Single element engine block heater Convenience Interval wipers (2) front tow hooks Colour-keyed instrument panel w/dual cupholders/glove box/ashtray/cigar lighter Dual colour-keyed coat hooks Sealed beam halogen headlights Comfort Day/night rearview mirror Safety Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes Dual-note horn Power Options Auxiliary pwr point Pwr steering Windows Solar tinted glass Seating Colour-keyed safety belts w/front seat adjustable D-rings

Additional Features 3.73 Axle Ratio Front/rear stabilizer bar 2-speed transfer case Manual locking front hubs 78 amp/hr (750 CCA) maintenance-free battery Mono-beam front axle HD gas shock absorbers Argent box-rail/tailgate mouldings Pickup box/cargo light Black door handles Colour-keyed scuff plates (4) air registers w/positive shut-off Colour-keyed moulded cloth headliner Front passenger assist handle Door operated dome lamp w/time delay off Front license plate bracket 130 amp alternator Black vinyl steering wheel Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light Argent rear step bumper Auxiliary rear springs *Activated when carrying heavy loads* Grey fabric back panel cover Removable tailgate w/black handle Front passenger-side roof ride handle Rear seating roof ride handles ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS Argent grille Valance air dam Argent painted front bumper Black sail-mounted fold-away manual mirrors Vinyl forward-folding rear bench seat Black vinyl full-floor covering Grab handles mounted over rear doors Trailer tow pkg-inc: 7-wire harness, trailer brake wiring kit, trailer tow guide Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, trip odometer, oil pressure/coolant temp/fuel gauges, indicator lights Colour-keyed moulded door trim panel-inc: hard armrest, grab handle, reflector Colour-keyed cloth sunvisors-inc: LH map strap & covered mirror, RH mirror insert (7) 16" x 6.0" 8-hole steel wheels

