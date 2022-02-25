Menu
2005 Ford F-150

199,802 KM

Make it Yours
Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

2005 Ford F-150

XLT

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

199,802KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8447127
  • Stock #: U26281
  • VIN: 1FTPX14545NB26281

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U26281
  • Mileage 199,802 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2005 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,802 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

