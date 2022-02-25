$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
199,802KM
Used
- Stock #: U26281
- VIN: 1FTPX14545NB26281
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 199,802 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
