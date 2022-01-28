Menu
2007 Volkswagen Beetle

80,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Convertible BASE - Low Mileage

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8164873
  • Stock #: U05474
  • VIN: 3VWSF31Y67M405474

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  Stock # U05474
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2007 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This convertible has 80,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

