$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2007 Volkswagen Beetle
2007 Volkswagen Beetle
Convertible BASE - Low Mileage
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8164873
- Stock #: U05474
- VIN: 3VWSF31Y67M405474
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U05474
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2007 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This convertible has 80,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 150HP 2.5L 5 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5