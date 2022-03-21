Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Focus

101,751 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Focus

2008 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,751KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8928673
  • Stock #: U91677
  • VIN: 1FAHP34N38W291677

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U91677
  • Mileage 101,751 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This sedan has 101,751 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2022 Ford Explorer T...
 13,952 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 79,305 KM
$56,254 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 114,866 KM
$56,874 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory