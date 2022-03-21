$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford Focus
SE
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
101,751KM
Used
- Stock #: U91677
- VIN: 1FAHP34N38W291677
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 101,751 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
