2008 Pontiac Solstice

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 6 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8671916

8671916 Stock #: U28807

U28807 VIN: 1G2MF35X38Y128807

Vehicle Details Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # U28807

Mileage 125,656 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.