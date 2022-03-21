Menu
2008 Pontiac Solstice

125,656 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2008 Pontiac Solstice

2008 Pontiac Solstice

Base

2008 Pontiac Solstice

Base

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,656KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8671916
  • Stock #: U28807
  • VIN: 1G2MF35X38Y128807

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # U28807
  • Mileage 125,656 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Solstice is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This convertible has 125,656 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

