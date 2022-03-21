$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac Solstice
Base
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
125,656KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8671916
- Stock #: U28807
- VIN: 1G2MF35X38Y128807
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 125,656 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
