2008 Pontiac Torrent

83,358 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2008 Pontiac Torrent

2008 Pontiac Torrent

GXP - Low Mileage

2008 Pontiac Torrent

GXP - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6731417
  • Stock #: T36582
  • VIN: 2CKDL637586336582

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T36582
  • Mileage 83,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Torrent is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This SUV has 83,358 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Front door map pockets
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Rear intermittent wiper
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Projector beam fog lights
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Performance Suspension
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions
Body-colour body-side mouldings
Electronic immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear door child security locks
Extended life engine coolant
Hex family whip antenna
6-speaker system
Pwr windows w/express down
Rear seating-inc: multi-flex sliding (5cm fore/15cm aft) 60/40 split-folding seat w/2-position recline
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Battery rundown protection
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
Automatic headlamp control
Body-colour spoiler
Pwr body-colour mirrors
Rear liftgate w/pwr touch pad activated release
Tilt steering wheel column
Rear floor HVAC ducts
(3) front/(2) rear cup holders
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
(4) cargo area tie-downs
Dual Chrome Tip Exhaust
Body-colour bumper
Body-colour lower rocker mouldings
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Radio Controls
150-amp alternator
Thermostatically controlled engine block heater
Rear compartment cargo net
Active electronic all wheel drive
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (1) in front & (1) in rear seat area
16" spare tire w/steel wheel mounted inside under load floor
Content theft deterrent-inc: programmable horn & lamp activation
Rear seat armrest w/cup holders
Driver seatback map pocket
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/deep-tint on rear door/quarter/rear glass
Graphite fascia
Driver & front passenger dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensing system
3.6L SFI V6 ENGINE
2.77 Axle Ratio
Front hi-low windshield wipers w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Centre console-inc: flip up/down armrest, storage bin, coin holder, slide-out dual cup holders, CD rack, lower storage area, top storage pockets, lower side storage nets
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, engine temp, trip odometer, tachometer
Lighting-inc: centre dome, rear cargo area, dual reading lamps
Driver info centre-inc: (20) personalization & vehicle info features, outside temp, compass
18" x 7" forged polished aluminum wheels
P235/50R18 all-season blackwall tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

