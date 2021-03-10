New Arrival! This 2008 Pontiac Torrent is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This SUV has 83,358 kms. It's nice in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 264HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Front door map pockets
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Rear intermittent wiper
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Projector beam fog lights
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Front manual air conditioning w/air filtration system
Performance Suspension
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) in all rear positions