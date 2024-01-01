Menu
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John. <br> <br>This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 208,921 kms. Its black onyx in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/ target=_blank>https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

208,921 KM

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

VIN 1FTPW14V39FA83734

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,921 KM

New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 208,921 kms. It's black onyx in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

