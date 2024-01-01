$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
208,921KM
Used
VIN 1FTPW14V39FA83734
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,921 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 208,921 kms. It's black onyx in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
