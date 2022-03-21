$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Smart fortwo
FORTWO - Low Mileage
41,465KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8942290
- Stock #: U12882
- VIN: WMEEK31X09K212882
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # U12882
- Mileage 41,465 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 smart fortwo is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This low mileage convertible has just 41,465 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 70HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
