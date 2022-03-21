Menu
2009 Smart fortwo

41,465 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

FORTWO - Low Mileage

FORTWO - Low Mileage

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

41,465KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8942290
  Stock #: U12882
  VIN: WMEEK31X09K212882

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Convertible
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 3-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Stock # U12882
  Mileage 41,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

New Arrival! This 2009 smart fortwo is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This low mileage convertible has just 41,465 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 70HP 1.0L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

