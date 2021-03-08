Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,560 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
