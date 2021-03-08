2010 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Pwr rack & pinion steering Delayed accessory pwr Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down Comfort Air Conditioning glove box Overhead console w/(2) storage bins Convenience Tilt Steering Column CARGO LAMP Interval wipers (2) front tow hooks Exterior Aluminum Wheels TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Sensing System Fog Lamps Dual note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control Suspension Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Black front/rear stone cuffs Fixed rear window Black door & tailgate handles Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Colour-coordinated carpet 4-wheel drive outside temp display 2-ton jack Seatback map pockets Securilock anti-theft ignition Side-impact airbags Front Coil Springs Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Black leather-wrapped steering wheel Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch Bright headlamps w/autolamp Front/rear aux pwr point Front grab handles Front/rear dome lamps Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor Safety canopy curtain airbags 3-point seat belts in all rear positions Autolock features for child safety seats Single Exhaust Dark sterling gray wheel lip mouldings Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat Front flow-through console Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats 155 amp alternator 6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle 72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes SiriusXM MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt Display centre -inc: warning message, text function Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance 5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge Off-road tuned shock absorbers Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate

