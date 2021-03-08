Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

140,560 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

FX4 - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,560KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6644669
  • Stock #: T81820
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV2AFD81820

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # T81820
  • Mileage 140,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2010 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 140,560 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Delayed accessory pwr
Pwr windows w/1-touch driver down
Air Conditioning
glove box
Overhead console w/(2) storage bins
Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Interval wipers
(2) front tow hooks
Aluminum Wheels
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Dual note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Roll Stability Control w/trailer sway control
Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs
SPEED CONTROL
Black front/rear stone cuffs
Fixed rear window
Black door & tailgate handles
Removable tailgate w/key lock & Lift Assist
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Colour-coordinated carpet
4-wheel drive
outside temp display
2-ton jack
Seatback map pockets
Securilock anti-theft ignition
Side-impact airbags
Front Coil Springs
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Black leather-wrapped steering wheel
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch
Bright headlamps w/autolamp
Front/rear aux pwr point
Front grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps
Fade-to-off interior lamps w/integrated map lamps
Dual-stage front airbags w/passenger occupancy sensor
Safety canopy curtain airbags
3-point seat belts in all rear positions
Autolock features for child safety seats
Single Exhaust
Dark sterling gray wheel lip mouldings
Black bar-style grille w/colour-keyed surround
Sport cloth 60/40 flip-up split bench rear seat
Front flow-through console
Off-road rubber front/rear floor mats
155 amp alternator
6-1/2' pickup box w/(4) cargo box tie down hooks
Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle
72-amp/hr HD maintenance-free battery
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer
Air conditioning registers -inc: chrome rings, obsidian vanes
SiriusXM
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Front seat belts -inc: outboard height adjustable shoulder belts, 2-point centre lap belt
Display centre -inc: warning message, text function
Painted body-colour front/rear step bumpers -inc: body-colour upper fascia, black front valance
5.4L EFI 24-valve flex-fuel V8 engine -inc: FFV tailgate badge
Off-road tuned shock absorbers
Skid plates -inc: fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, cross member skid plate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 70,628 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 25,167 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 20,584 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory