2010 Toyota Tundra
Platinum - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
122,804KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973277
- Stock #: U15901
- VIN: 5TFHY5F16AX115901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,804 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota Tundra gives the domestic trucks a run for their money. This 2010 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2010 Toyota Tundra offers one of the best-designed interiors, with plenty of storage space and easy access to the backseat, it's hard not to fall in love with this truck. Safety is also a strong selling point, as the 2010 Tundra was the first full-size pickup to have stability control, front side airbags, front seat knee airbags and rollover-sensing side curtain airbags as standard equipment. Its tall grille, hood, and pronounced front fenders make it as imposing as any big truck on the road. If you haul a lot of stuff and/or people, the Tundra is up for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 122,804 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Satellite Radio
Rear View Camera
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5