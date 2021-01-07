Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

535I XDRIVE - Navigation - Sunroof

Used
  • Listing ID: 6500208
  • Stock #: T74538
  • VIN: WBAFU7C50BC874538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

A technologically packed grand tourer that doubles as a classic luxury sport sedan. This 2011 BMW 5 Series is simply timeless. This 2011 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

This 2011 BMW 5 Series is slowly abandoning the performance aimed driving experiences in order to become what it truly is. A refined luxury car with excellent on-road dynamics with ultimate comfort and cutting edge technology. Subtle conservative styling and top of the range interior build quality can be noticed on this new 5 Series, while the driving characteristics are reminiscent of the historic and unrivaled BMW on road handling capabilities.It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Front seatback storage nets
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Remote Keyless Entry
Compact Spare Tire
Halogen free-form fog lights
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front & rear crumple zones
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Rear fog lights
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Navigation
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Interlocking door anchoring system
Lockable illuminated glove box
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Pwr glass sunroof
Rear centre armrest w/storage
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Bluetooth wireless technology
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Adaptive brakelights
Fully-finished trunk
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front side-impact airbags
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Engine start/stop button
Chrome-plated side window frame trim
Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors
60/40 rear seat w/through loading system
Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest
Cruise control w/brake function
Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
Fineline anthracite interior trim
Brake energy regeneration
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
BMW Assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Google MyInfo Send-To-Car
(3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Valvetronic engine technology
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Left & right single round exhaust tips
Tool kit in trunk
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, LED corona rings
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, hi-fi sound system w/(10) speakers & (2) subwoofers
3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max A/C functions
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
iDrive system -inc: 7" high-resolution display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

