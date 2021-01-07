A technologically packed grand tourer that doubles as a classic luxury sport sedan. This 2011 BMW 5 Series is simply timeless. This 2011 BMW 5 Series is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
This 2011 BMW 5 Series is slowly abandoning the performance aimed driving experiences in order to become what it truly is. A refined luxury car with excellent on-road dynamics with ultimate comfort and cutting edge technology. Subtle conservative styling and top of the range interior build quality can be noticed on this new 5 Series, while the driving characteristics are reminiscent of the historic and unrivaled BMW on road handling capabilities.It's gray in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, hi-fi sound system w/(10) speakers & (2) subwoofers
3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests
Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max A/C functions
Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights
iDrive system -inc: 7" high-resolution display
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.