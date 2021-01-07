2011 BMW 5 Series

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Front seatback storage nets Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Compact Spare Tire Halogen free-form fog lights Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Ambient Lighting Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Front & rear crumple zones Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Exterior Rear fog lights Trim Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars Body-coloured front & rear bumpers

Additional Features Navigation Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front & rear stabilizer bars Interlocking door anchoring system Lockable illuminated glove box 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes Pwr glass sunroof Rear centre armrest w/storage Battery safety terminal (BST) Bluetooth wireless technology White turn signal indicator lenses Collapsible tube crash technology Adaptive brakelights Fully-finished trunk Alarm system w/interior motion sensor Pre-wiring for Sirius satellite radio Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up 12-volt socket in luggage compartment Dual front side-impact airbags Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Dual front airbags w/occupant detector Engine start/stop button Chrome-plated side window frame trim Black matte auto-dimming heated pwr folding exterior mirrors 60/40 rear seat w/through loading system Front centre armrest w/lockable climate-controlled storage Cupholders integrated in front centre console & rear armrest Cruise control w/brake function Front & rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS) Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters Rear ISOFIX child seat attachment Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: run-flat indicator Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors Fineline anthracite interior trim Brake energy regeneration Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close BMW Assist -inc: 1-year Safety & Security subscription, Google MyInfo Send-To-Car (3) rear headrests, w/outer positions adjustable Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system, force limiters 3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing Valvetronic engine technology xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Integral 4-link rear suspension Left & right single round exhaust tips Tool kit in trunk Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, LED corona rings Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player -inc: radio data system (RDS), multi-channel playback capability, aux audio input, USB audio integration w/Y-cable for iPod, hi-fi sound system w/(10) speakers & (2) subwoofers 3-stage heated 10-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: active pwr headrests Instrumentation -inc: black panel technology, fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation, residual heat & max A/C functions Interior lighting -inc: front foot wells, cargo area, front & rear reading lights iDrive system -inc: 7" high-resolution display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.