2011 Ford F-150
XL - AM/FM Stereo
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
128,340KM
Used
- Stock #: U61049
- VIN: 1FTEX1EM2BFC61049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2011 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is truly built Ford Tough. This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 128,340 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Am/fm Stereo.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
