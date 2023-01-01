$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT - OnStar - SiriusXM
Location
188,040KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10623378
- Stock #: V02551
- VIN: KL77P2EM7CK702551
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Room for 7 in a compact crossover may just answer all your dreams in this Orlando. This 2012 Chevrolet Orlando is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2012 Chevrolet Orlando's beautiful design is a combination of an MPV and a crossover adopting a bolder look with its low roofline and crossover inspired silhouette. It makes a statement and stands out from the crowd. The new Orlando builds on the transformation of Chevrolet's fuel-efficient and versatile product portfolio offering a family-friendly vehicle. With its expected segment-leading fuel efficiency and standard 7-passenger seating, Orlando should be a popular choice with Canadian families. This SUV has 188,040 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 174HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Onstar, Siriusxm, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5