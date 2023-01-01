2012 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9469959

9469959 Stock #: V13197

V13197 VIN: 1ZVBP8FF8C5213197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 87,026 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.