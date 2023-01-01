Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

87,026 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

GT - Fog Lamps - Low Mileage

2012 Ford Mustang

GT - Fog Lamps - Low Mileage

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,026KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9469959
  Stock #: V13197
  VIN: 1ZVBP8FF8C5213197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 87,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2012 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

The 2012 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This convertible has 87,026 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 412HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8FF8C5213197.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

