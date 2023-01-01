$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
GT - Fog Lamps - Low Mileage
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
87,026KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9469959
- Stock #: V13197
- VIN: 1ZVBP8FF8C5213197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 87,026 KM
Vehicle Description
The Mustang has always been about style, fun, and value. Some things never change. This 2012 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
The 2012 Ford Mustang takes styling cues from its heritage while looking to the future. The result is a perfect blend of retro and modern styling. Take it for a spin and you'll see why it's the car of choice of so many passionate enthusiasts. A performance car through and through, it's still plenty comfortable and fuel efficient while retaining responsive driving dynamics. It's easy to see why the Ford Mustang is an icon. This convertible has 87,026 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 412HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8FF8C5213197.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
