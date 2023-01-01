Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

224,499 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats

Location

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

224,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9698614
  • Stock #: V13973
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H95CH113973

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V13973
  • Mileage 224,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2012 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 224,499 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

Navigation
SiriusXM

