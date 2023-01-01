$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Fort Motors
250-785-6661
2012 Honda CR-V
2012 Honda CR-V
Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
224,499KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9698614
- Stock #: V13973
- VIN: 2HKRM4H95CH113973
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V13973
- Mileage 224,499 KM
Vehicle Description
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2012 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 224,499 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Windows
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Additional Features
Navigation
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fort Motors
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5