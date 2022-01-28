Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Patriot

125,655 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fort Motors

250-785-6661

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,655KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8232105
  • Stock #: U18735
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB6CD618735

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U18735
  • Mileage 125,655 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!

As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2012 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.

Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 125,655 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB6CD618735.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fort Motors

2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 63,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Tacoma B...
 228,103 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-350 Supe...
 265,848 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Fort Motors

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

Call Dealer

250-785-XXXX

(click to show)

250-785-6661

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory