2012 Jeep Patriot
North - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
125,655KM
Used
- Stock #: U18735
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB6CD618735
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,655 KM
Vehicle Description
As Car and Driver says, the Patriot's mission - offering buyers a low-cost entry to the Jeep look and lifestyle - is crystal clear. This 2012 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Fort St John.
Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 125,655 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB6CD618735.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fortmotors.ca/apply-for-credit/
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Fort St John. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
