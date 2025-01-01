Menu
<p>Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this rugged 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its powerful 6.7L I6 Cummins turbo-diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. With a comfortable Longhorn trim, youll enjoy a premium driving experience, whether youre on the worksite or cruising down the highway. This truck has 223,595 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This RAM 3500 Longhorn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From the practicalities like the ENGINE BLOCK HEATER and TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL to the luxurious touches like heated second-row seats and a premium leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, this truck is built to impress. The spray-in bedliner and Class IV receiver hitch make it ready for work, while the advanced safety features and comfortable interior ensure a smooth and secure ride.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this RAM 3500 Longhorn stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>The Cummins Turbo-Diesel Engine:</strong> Experience the legendary power and reliability of the 6.7L Cummins, known for its impressive torque and fuel efficiency.</li> <li><strong>Heated Second-Row Seats:</strong> Keep everyone comfortable, no matter the weather.</li> <li><strong>Premium Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with this premium feature.</li> <li><strong>Spray-in Bedliner:</strong> Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage.</li> <li><strong>Remote Start System:</strong> Warm up the truck on those cold Canadian mornings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2012 RAM 3500

223,595 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500

Longhorn

12616974

2012 RAM 3500

Longhorn

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

250-785-6661

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
223,595KM
VIN 3C63DRKL7CG313468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X13468
  • Mileage 223,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this rugged 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its powerful 6.7L I6 Cummins turbo-diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. With a comfortable Longhorn trim, you'll enjoy a premium driving experience, whether you're on the worksite or cruising down the highway. This truck has 223,595 KM on the odometer.


This RAM 3500 Longhorn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From the practicalities like the ENGINE BLOCK HEATER and TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL to the luxurious touches like heated second-row seats and a premium leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, this truck is built to impress. The spray-in bedliner and Class IV receiver hitch make it ready for work, while the advanced safety features and comfortable interior ensure a smooth and secure ride.


Here are five features that make this RAM 3500 Longhorn stand out:


  • The Cummins Turbo-Diesel Engine: Experience the legendary power and reliability of the 6.7L Cummins, known for its impressive torque and fuel efficiency.
  • Heated Second-Row Seats: Keep everyone comfortable, no matter the weather.
  • Premium Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with this premium feature.
  • Spray-in Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage.
  • Remote Start System: Warm up the truck on those cold Canadian mornings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Column
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS
Speed Control
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Premium Door Trim Panel
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
Driver/passenger assist handles
MOPAR Bright Door Entry Guards
Luxury front/rear floor mats
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
200-KPH primary speedometer
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Vehicle info centre
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Rear underseat compartment storage
Unique Instrument Cluster
Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control
Dual pwr lumbar adjusters
Outside temp gauge & compass
Overhead console w/universal garage door opener
LED interior lighting
Full length premium floor console
Premium leather-wrapped heated steering wheel

Exterior

Full-Size Spare Tire
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Underhood Lamp
Front air dam
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Front license plate bracket
Painted Front Bumper
Painted Rear Bumper
Tinted glass windows
Bright/Bright Grille
Locking Tailgate
Spray-in bedliner
17" steel spare wheel
Auto headlamps
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Body-colour/chrome door handles
Box & rear fender lamps
Cab clearance lamps
Centre wheel hubs
Quad headlamps
Winch-type spare tire carrier

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Electronically-controlled throttle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Diesel Exhaust Brake
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
6.7L I6 Cummins turbo-diesel engine -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Front winter grille cover
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
8' pickup box

Safety

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Dual-note horn
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Advanced multistage front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed long mast antenna
(9) Alpine speakers w/subwoofer
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fort Motors

Fort Motors

11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5

2012 RAM 3500