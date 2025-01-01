$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 3500
Longhorn
Location
Fort Motors
11104 Alaska Rd N, Fort St John, BC V1J 5T5
250-785-6661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X13468
- Mileage 223,595 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a heavy-duty pickup that can handle anything you throw at it? Check out this rugged 2012 RAM 3500 Longhorn, now available at Fort Motors! This beast of a truck is ready to tackle tough jobs and long hauls with its powerful 6.7L I6 Cummins turbo-diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. With a comfortable Longhorn trim, you'll enjoy a premium driving experience, whether you're on the worksite or cruising down the highway. This truck has 223,595 KM on the odometer.
This RAM 3500 Longhorn is packed with features designed for both work and comfort. From the practicalities like the ENGINE BLOCK HEATER and TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL to the luxurious touches like heated second-row seats and a premium leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, this truck is built to impress. The spray-in bedliner and Class IV receiver hitch make it ready for work, while the advanced safety features and comfortable interior ensure a smooth and secure ride.
Here are five features that make this RAM 3500 Longhorn stand out:
- The Cummins Turbo-Diesel Engine: Experience the legendary power and reliability of the 6.7L Cummins, known for its impressive torque and fuel efficiency.
- Heated Second-Row Seats: Keep everyone comfortable, no matter the weather.
- Premium Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a touch of luxury and comfort with this premium feature.
- Spray-in Bedliner: Protect your truck bed from scratches and damage.
- Remote Start System: Warm up the truck on those cold Canadian mornings.
250-785-6661